Rondo produced 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists across 39 minutes during New Orleans' 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Rondo was able to provide a successful encore to his productive Game 1 performance, and this time around, he was much more proficient on the offensive end. The veteran point guard upped his shooting percentage to 54.5 from Saturday's 39.3 figure, even draining his first pair of threes of the series. Meanwhile, while his assists took a dip, they remained at a robust number, while his work on the boards was also above average for the second consecutive game. Rondo will look to continue his effective complementary contributions when the series shifts to the Pelicans' home floor for Thursday's Game 3.