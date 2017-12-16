Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Nine points in Friday's loss
Rondo contributed nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's 117-111 loss to the Nuggets.
With the trio of DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday combining for 60 shot attempts and 82 points, it's of little surprise that Rondo's scoring was in the single digits on the night. What is a bit more unusual is how modest his typically robust assist totals were in such a scenario, but nevertheless, the 12-year veteran has dished out at least six dimes in seven of eight December games. While Rondo's point totals are bound to fluctuate -- given the significant offensive proficiency of his aforementioned teammates -- he remains a highly reliable source of assists, and to a lesser extent, rebounds.
