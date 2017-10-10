Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Out 4-to-6 weeks after sports hernia surgery

Rondo underwent surgery Monday to address a sports hernia and will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Rondo had been hopeful that he would be able to play through the sports hernia and serve as the Pelicans' starting point guard to begin the season, but after meeting with a specialist Monday, it was determined that the veteran would need surgery to address the matter. With Rondo out until at least early November, Jrue Holiday will presumably handle most of the ball-handling duties in the interim, opening up more minutes off the ball for Tony Allen and Jordan Crawford and more time at both guard spots for E'Twaun Moore and Ian Clark.