Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Out for rest Saturday
Rondo is out for Saturday's contest against the Rockets for rest purposes on the front end of a back-to-back set, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The veteran will get a night off as coach Alvin Gentry appears to want to keep him fresh for the postseason. DeAndre Liggins is expected to start in Rondo's stead and will should see an uptick in minutes along with Ian Clark.
More News
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Generates another full line Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Another near triple-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Teases triple-double in Sunday's OT win•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Triple-doubles in win over Nets•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Moving back to starting five•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...