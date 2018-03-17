Rondo is out for Saturday's contest against the Rockets for rest purposes on the front end of a back-to-back set, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The veteran will get a night off as coach Alvin Gentry appears to want to keep him fresh for the postseason. DeAndre Liggins is expected to start in Rondo's stead and will should see an uptick in minutes along with Ian Clark.