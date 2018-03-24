Rondo (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

After initially being deemed questionable, Rondo has been downgraded to "out" on the team's injury report, meaning the Pels will be without a regular starter against the best team in the West. As a result, expect some combination of Ian Clark, DeAndre Liggins and Larry Drew to pick up increased minutes in the backcourt, with even more of the offensive burden falling on the shoulders of Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.