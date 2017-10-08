Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Out Sunday, dealing with sports hernia
Rondo is reportedly dealing with a sports hernia and will be seeing a specialist to determine the next step on Monday, Sean Kelley of ESPN radio reports.
Rondo's timetable for a return likely depends on whether or not he decides to undergo surgery or try and play through it, so we'll have to wait until he visits a specialist to see what route he ends up taking. Either way, it's certainly concerning for his availability to start the season, so continue to monitor the situation over the next few days. If Rondo does miss time, Jrue Holiday will likely shift back over to point guard, while guys like E'Twaun Moore, Tony Allen and Jordan Crawford pick up more minutes at shooting guard.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...