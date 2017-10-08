Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Out Sunday, dealing with sports hernia

Rondo is reportedly dealing with a sports hernia and will be seeing a specialist to determine the next step on Monday, Sean Kelley of ESPN radio reports.

Rondo's timetable for a return likely depends on whether or not he decides to undergo surgery or try and play through it, so we'll have to wait until he visits a specialist to see what route he ends up taking. Either way, it's certainly concerning for his availability to start the season, so continue to monitor the situation over the next few days. If Rondo does miss time, Jrue Holiday will likely shift back over to point guard, while guys like E'Twaun Moore, Tony Allen and Jordan Crawford pick up more minutes at shooting guard.