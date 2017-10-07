Play

Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Out Sunday vs. Bulls

Rondo (groin) will sit out Sunday's preseason game against the Bulls.

Rondo injured his groin during Friday's game against the Thunder. It's unclear how serious the injury is, though even a minor injury would probably be enough for the team to exercise extreme caution with their starting point guard during the preseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball