Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Out Sunday vs. Bulls
Rondo (groin) will sit out Sunday's preseason game against the Bulls.
Rondo injured his groin during Friday's game against the Thunder. It's unclear how serious the injury is, though even a minor injury would probably be enough for the team to exercise extreme caution with their starting point guard during the preseason.
