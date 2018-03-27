Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Out Tuesday vs. Portland
Rondo (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Rondo was hoping to be able to play through the ailment Tuesday, but after going through pregame warmups, it was determined he'll need to sit out a second straight game. Rondo will have another two full days off ahead of Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers and at this point, it seems likely he'll be able to give it a go in that contest. In the meantime, Ian Clark will pick up the start alongside Jrue Holiday in the backcourt, while both DeAndre Liggins and Larry Drew are candidates to see added run off the bench.
