Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Plays 18 minutes in Tuesday's loss
Rondo recorded two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Kings.
Rondo watched from the bench as Ian Clark poured in a season-high 20 points and Jameer Nelson neared a double-double during a loss. Despite holding down the fort as the starting point guard, Rondo hasn't scored in double figures once over the last 10 games and hasn't dished double-digit dimes since Jan. 8. Moreover, he has earned 30-plus minutes only once during these last 10 contests, and he doesn't appear to be stepping up following the season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles).
