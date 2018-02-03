Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Plays 34 minutes in victory
Rondo tallied seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 assists, seven rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-100 victory over Oklahoma City.
Rondo played in 34 minutes Friday, his highest since back in December. He also recorded his first double-digit assist game since January 8 against the Pistons. He has seen his playing time take a hit over the last few games, eclipsing 20 minutes in only one of his previous five games. He is a risky player to own in standard formats due to his inconsistent playing time but can be a difference maker in the assists category when afforded the opportunity.
