Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Posts 12 points in win
Rondo contributed 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes in Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Jazz.
It was in interesting stat line for Rondo, who saw his fewest amount of minutes since Dec. 19 and yet posted his first double-digit scoring effort of the last nine games. Meanwhile, his assists were unusually low, although the downturn is largely explained by the lack of playing time. The veteran point guard continues to be a prolific supplier of dimes on many nights, and remains capable of double-digit scoring contributions in games when the flow of the defense funnels shooting opportunities to him.
