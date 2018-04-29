Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Productive in Game 1 loss
Rondo tallied nine points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during New Orleans' 123-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.
Rondo filled out the stat sheet in trademark fashion, but his contributions were nowhere near enough for the Pelicans to hang with the Warriors in the second half. The 12-year veteran did managed to dish out double-digit assists for the third straight postseason game, while also posting his best rebound total since Game 2 of the first round against the Trail Blazers. Rondo will look to up his contributions on the offensive end when New Orleans tries to bounce back in Tuesday's Game 2.
