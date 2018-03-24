Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Questionable Saturday
Rondo is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Houston due to a sprained right wrist, Pelicans' studio host Daniel Sallerson reports.
This is the first we've heard of the issue, which Rondo apparently picked up sometime during Thursday's win over the Lakers, in which Rondo had 24 points, 10 assists and three steals in 31 minutes. Consider the veteran a game-time call until further notice, but if he's held out, Ian Clarke, and perhaps 10-day signee Larry Drew, would be in line for increased minutes.
