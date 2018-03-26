Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Questionable Tuesday vs. Portland
Rondo (wrist) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Rondo sat out Saturday's game with a sprained right wrist and while he's once again heading into Tuesday with a questionable designation, it's at least somewhat encouraging that he hasn't been ruled out a day in advance. Look for Rondo to test out the wrist during Tuesday's morning shootaround, with another update on his status likely being provided shortly after that session. With Rondo out Saturday, it was DeAndre Liggins (26 minutes) that picked up the start, with guys like Ian Clark (24 minutes) and Larry Drew (19 minutes) filling in with more minutes off the bench in the backcourt.
