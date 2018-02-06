Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Scores season-high 18 points in Monday's loss
Rondo recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 133-109 loss to the Jazz.
Rondo supplied a season high in scoring and made threes while falling two dimes shy of a double-double. He had not reached double figures in scoring since Jan. 10, and Rondo was averaging just 5.2 points per game over the previous 12 contests. Nevertheless, with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) sidelined for the rest of the season, Rondo may need to be more aggressive on a regular basis going forward.
