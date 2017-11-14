Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Scores two points Monday

Rondo collected two points (1-1 FG) and two assists across five minutes during his season debut Monday against the Hawks.

Rondo has been out since early October battling a sports hernia. The Pelicans will likely take it slow with him because he's currently ahead of schedule in his recovery. When he's back at full strength, the veteran projects to be an every day starter.

