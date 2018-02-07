Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Set for bench role Wednesday
Rondo will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.
According to coach Alvin Gentry, bringing Rondo off the bench is to "provide a spark" with the second unit, so this isn't some sort of disciplinary measure for him. It likely won't result in any significant decrease in playing time for Rondo and fantasy owners shouldn't be overly concerned here. In Rondo's place, DeAndre Liggins is slate to pick up the start alongside Jrue Holiday, though he's nothing more than a defensive specialist.
