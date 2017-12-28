Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Sets assists milestone in blowout win
Rondo turned in two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 25 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 128-113 win over the Nets.
Rondo's 20th game in a Pelicans uniform was a memorable one, as he set the franchise record for most assists, a figure that was also a career high and made him just the seventh player in NBA history to reach the 25-assist mark. In all, Rondo created 58 points via his prolific amount of dimes, the most of any player of the last 20 seasons according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Of the six other players that have also reached the milestone, he also accomplished his feat in the least amount of minutes. It was Rondo's sixth game with double-digit assists overall in December, with the massive haul also pushing his season average in that category to 8.3, his second-highest of the last four campaigns.
More News
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Goes scoreless in loss•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Nine points in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Tallies triple-double in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Collects season-high 18 assists•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will rejoin lineup Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will rest Friday vs. Kings•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...