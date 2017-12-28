Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Sets assists milestone in blowout win

Rondo turned in two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 25 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 128-113 win over the Nets.

Rondo's 20th game in a Pelicans uniform was a memorable one, as he set the franchise record for most assists, a figure that was also a career high and made him just the seventh player in NBA history to reach the 25-assist mark. In all, Rondo created 58 points via his prolific amount of dimes, the most of any player of the last 20 seasons according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Of the six other players that have also reached the milestone, he also accomplished his feat in the least amount of minutes. It was Rondo's sixth game with double-digit assists overall in December, with the massive haul also pushing his season average in that category to 8.3, his second-highest of the last four campaigns.