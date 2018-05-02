Rondo collected 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds and five steals across 38 minutes during New Orleans' 121-116 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.

He also committed a game-high seven turnovers, but the remainder of Rondo's line was undeniably stellar as he joined Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday in the 20-point club on the Pelicans for the night. The 12-year veteran's scoring and steal totals were his best of six postseason games thus far, and he's now dished out double-digit assists in five of those contests as well. He'll look to put together another similarly impressive effort when New Orleans goes for their first win of the series in Friday's Game 3.