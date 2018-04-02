Rondo collected 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.

Rondo was typically busy in multiple phases and ultimately came within a hair of a double-double at a minimum. The 12-year veteran's shooting and offensive usage can be hard to trust at times, but his work as a facilitator continues to render him an elite supplier of assists, a trend that should persist for the Pelicans' remaining games.