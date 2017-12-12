Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Tallies triple-double in Monday's loss

Rondo recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in 42 minutes during Monday's 130-123 loss to the Rockets.

Rondo posted his first triple-double with the Pelicans in this his 14th appearance. While he committed eight turnovers, Rondo finished with season highs in rebounding and made threes while scoring exactly 13 points for the fourth time in 2017-18. He had been taking such good care of the ball prior to Monday, as he was averaging just 1.6 giveaways per game entering the evening. Monday's turnover troubles aside, Rondo has four double-doubles and one triple-double through six appearances this month, and he seems primed to be a major contributor in an uptempo offense if he can stay healthy going forward.