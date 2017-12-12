Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Tallies triple-double in Monday's loss
Rondo recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in 42 minutes during Monday's 130-123 loss to the Rockets.
Rondo posted his first triple-double with the Pelicans in this his 14th appearance. While he committed eight turnovers, Rondo finished with season highs in rebounding and made threes while scoring exactly 13 points for the fourth time in 2017-18. He had been taking such good care of the ball prior to Monday, as he was averaging just 1.6 giveaways per game entering the evening. Monday's turnover troubles aside, Rondo has four double-doubles and one triple-double through six appearances this month, and he seems primed to be a major contributor in an uptempo offense if he can stay healthy going forward.
More News
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Collects season-high 18 assists•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will rejoin lineup Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will rest Friday vs. Kings•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: First double-double of season Friday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: To play roughly 25 minutes Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...