Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Targeting Nov. 17 return

Coach Alvin Gentry said Rondo (sports hernia) is targeting a potential return for Nov. 17 against the Nuggets, Daniel Sallerson of Pelicans.com reports.

Rondo has been going through shooting drills for over a week now and while he hasn't progressed to the next step in taking full contact, it still appears he's trending in the right direction for a return in mid-November. If all goes as anticipated, Rondo will ramp up his activities over the next few weeks, with the hope of rejoining the team Nov. 17 against the Nuggets, though that could certainly change depending on how he feels following the increase in activity. That said, look for Jameer Nelson and E'Twaun Moore to continue to benefit with extra minutes in the meantime.