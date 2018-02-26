Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Teases triple-double in Sunday's OT win
Rondo scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding 12 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-121 overtime win over the Bucks.
After three games in which he was nearly invisible, Rondo bounced back and fell a couple boards short of his third triple-double of the season. That extreme volatility can make him an intriguing tournament DFS play, but otherwise the veteran guard isn't someone you want to rely on in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Triple-doubles in win over Nets•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Moving back to starting five•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Set for bench role Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Scores season-high 18 points in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Plays 34 minutes in victory•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Plays 18 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...