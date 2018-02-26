Rondo scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding 12 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-121 overtime win over the Bucks.

After three games in which he was nearly invisible, Rondo bounced back and fell a couple boards short of his third triple-double of the season. That extreme volatility can make him an intriguing tournament DFS play, but otherwise the veteran guard isn't someone you want to rely on in most fantasy formats.