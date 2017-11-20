Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: To play roughly 25 minutes Monday

Rondo's said he expects to play around 24-26 minutes in Monday's game against the Thunder, Pelicans radio host Daniel Sallerson reports.

After missing the first month of the season with a sports hernia, Rondo has been gradually integrated into the rotation, playing five, 14, and 25 minutes, respectively, through his first three games back. He'll likely play about the same role as he did Friday in Denver, when he finished with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3PT), six assists, three rebounds and two turnovers.