Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: To play roughly 25 minutes Monday
Rondo's said he expects to play around 24-26 minutes in Monday's game against the Thunder, Pelicans radio host Daniel Sallerson reports.
After missing the first month of the season with a sports hernia, Rondo has been gradually integrated into the rotation, playing five, 14, and 25 minutes, respectively, through his first three games back. He'll likely play about the same role as he did Friday in Denver, when he finished with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3PT), six assists, three rebounds and two turnovers.
More News
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Expected to play 20-24 minutes Friday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will start Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will 'probably' play 14-16 minutes Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Scores two points Monday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Available Monday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Targeting Nov. 17 return•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...