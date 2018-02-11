Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Triple-doubles in win over Nets
Rondo provided 25 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and one block across 42 minutes during Saturday's 138-128 win over the Nets.
Rondo posted his second triple-double of the season as the contest took a pair of overtime sessions to decide, while tying his highest scoring output since April of 2016. His production remains slightly unpredictable on a game-by-game basis, but he's averaging 12.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.4 rebounds over his last five contests.
