Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Tweaks groin

The Pelicans have declared that Rondo is questionable to return to Friday's preseason matchup against the Thunder due to a groin injury.

The issue occurred during the latter portion of the first quarter, but the severity is unknown at this time. The Pelicans are likely to exercise caution here, as there is no need to potentially worsen the injury in an exhibition game. Rondo was playing well prior to exiting the contest, recording six points (3-3 FG), two rebounds, and a steal in seven minutes. Expect an update when the team provides more information.