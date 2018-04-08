Rondo supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 win over the Warriors.

Rondo's double-double was his first since March 22 and served as the ideal complementary effort in what was a particularly uptempo affair. The 12-year veteran had a hand in the stellar offensive nights of the trio of Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic and Jrue Holiday with his excellent work as a facilitator, and he's now handed out between eight and Saturday's 17 dimes in four of the last five games. With the Pelicans continuing to fight for a postseason berth, Rondo is likely to churn out some elevated assist totals at a minimum over the final two games of the campaign.