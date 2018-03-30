Rondo (wrist) will play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Rondo sat two consecutive games with a sprained right wrist, but after testing it out during pregame warmups Friday, feels healthy enough to get back on the court. Look for Rondo to slot in to his typical starting role alongside Jrue Holiday in the backcourt and barring an in-game setback, he seems likely to see a full workload. In the corresponding move, Ian Clark will move back to a bench role, with guys like DeAndre Liggins and Larry Drew also likely losing some minutes.