Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will play Sunday vs. Boston
Rondo (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Rondo received the night off for rest Saturday against the Rockets, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup a day later. Look for him to immediately slot back in to his typical starting point guard role, which should send DeAndre Liggins back to the bench. Along with Liggins, Ian Clark could see a slightly decreased role as well. Both season-long and DFS owners should feel comfortable activating Rondo on Sunday, especially against the beat up backcourt of the Celtics, who could once again be without Kyrie Irving (knee).
