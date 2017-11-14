Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will 'probably' play 14-16 minutes Wednesday
Rondo, according to coach Alvin Gentry, will "probably" play 14-16 minutes Wednesday against the Raptors.
Rondo made his regular-season debut Monday following sports hernia surgery, playing just five minutes and posting two points and two assists. He'll see more run Wednesday, however, as he and the team look to gauge his health. His eventual return to full strength will probably mean fewer minutes for the likes of Jameer Nelson and possibly E'Twaun Moore, as Jrue Holiday will often shift to shooting guard.
