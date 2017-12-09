Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will rejoin lineup Sunday
Rondo will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Sixers.
Rondo received the night off for rest Friday, as the Pelicans looked to limit his workload a bit after dealing with a sports hernia to start the year. However, as expected, Rondo will just be given a one-game layoff and is set to rejoin the lineup Sunday. Look for Rondo to take on his usual role as the team's starting point guard and he could potentially even see a few more minutes than normal with backup point guard Jameer Nelson (ankle) likely sitting out.
