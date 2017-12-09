Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will rest Friday vs. Kings

Rondo will be rested for Friday's game against the Kings.

Rondo has started 12 straight games since returning from a sports hernia, but he'll get the night off as the Pelicans look to keep the veteran fresh. He's held his own since returning, compiling averages of 7.0 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 23.9 minutes per game. Ian Clark will draw the start in his place Friday.