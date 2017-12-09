Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will rest Friday vs. Kings
Rondo will be rested for Friday's game against the Kings.
Rondo has started 12 straight games since returning from a sports hernia, but he'll get the night off as the Pelicans look to keep the veteran fresh. He's held his own since returning, compiling averages of 7.0 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 23.9 minutes per game. Ian Clark will draw the start in his place Friday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: First double-double of season Friday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: To play roughly 25 minutes Monday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Expected to play 20-24 minutes Friday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will start Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will 'probably' play 14-16 minutes Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...