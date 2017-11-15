Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will start Wednesday

Rondo will draw the start for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.

Though he'll be starting, Rondo is still expected to see just 14-16 minutes of action Wednesday as the team looks to ease him back into shape and the rotation. For that reason, he makes for a very risky DFS option. With Rondo's return, Jameer Nelson seems like the most probable candidate to see a reduction in workload. We should get a better idea of the team's rotation once Rondo begins seeing true starter's minutes, however.