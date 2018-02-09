Play

Pelicans' Rashad Vaughn: Inactive Friday

Vaughn (Coach's Decision) is inactive for Friday's tilt against the 76ers, Sean Kelley of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Vaughn, who is expected to be a deep bench option for New Orleans, will not make his team debut Friday. It's unclear, but unlikely, that he'll be a significant part of the team's rotation.

