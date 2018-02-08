Pelicans' Rashad Vaughn: Traded to New Orleans
Vaughn was traded to the Pelicans on Thursday in exchange for Dante Cunningham, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Just three days after being traded from the Bucks to the Nets, Vaughn is now headed to the Pelicans, where he'll likely remain a deep bench option for a team that appears to be fairly comfortable with their backcourt depth. Don't except Vaughn to see much playing time in New Orleans with the team focusing on a rotation of Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore.
