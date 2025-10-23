Bey dropped 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 128-122 loss to Memphis.

Bey was the only bench player to touch 30 minutes of play, but it is worth noting Yves Missi exited the contest early with an ankle injury. Bey paced the second unit in shot attempts, rebounds, assists and steals, and is expected to be a major contributor moving forward, especially if Missi ends up missing time.