Bey racked up 30 points (10-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 119-115 win over the Timberwolves.

Bey continues to defy logic, leading the Pelicans with 30 points and tallying at least 22 points for the fourth time in the past five games. Although his defensive numbers continue to be adequate at best, Bey's fantasy appeal has perhaps never been higher. In 13 appearances over the past month, Bey has averaged 20.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per game, good enough for top-30 value in nine-category leagues.