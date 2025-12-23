Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Continues productive ways
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bey closed Monday's 119-113 victory over the Mavericks with 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes.
Bey continues to be a very productive player for the Pelicans and fantasy managers alike. He should continue to benefit from Zion Williamson being stuck in a bench role, with Bey having averaged 19.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.9 minutes per contest over his last 14 games.
