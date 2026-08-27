Bey tentatively projects as the Pelicans' starting small forward, but the addition of Bennedict Mathurin gives him a formidable threat for a starting job.

Mathurin was effectively a full-time starter for the Pacers before becoming the sixth man off the bench following his trade to the Clippers. Bey is coming off a career year, having averaged a career-high 17.7 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field in his first season with New Orleans (72 games), so the camp battle between Bey and Mathurin for a spot with the first unit should be one to monitor come this fall.