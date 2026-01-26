Bey supplied 24 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 victory over the Spurs.

Bey followed up his 36-point outburst in Friday's win with a 24-point effort Sunday, tying Zion Williamson for the game high. The performance marked Bey's fifth double-double of the season, with his first four coming back in November. Since returning from a six-game absence due to a right hip flexor strain, the forward has scored in double figures in all seven appearances and reached the 20-point mark four times.