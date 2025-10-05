Bey amassed 21 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in Saturday's 127-92 exhibition game win over the Melbourne Phoenix.

Bey led all players in scoring, bouncing back after going 0-for-3 with zero points in Friday's win over Melbourne United. After missing the entire 2024-25 campaign due to a torn ACL, the 26-year-old forward has an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role behind Herbert Jones (ankle) this season.