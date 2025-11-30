Bey chipped in 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 104-96 loss to Golden State.

Bey was unable to record a fourth consecutive double-double, but the fifth-year veteran continues to find ways to make an impact on both ends of the court. Bey has scored at least 18 points and grabbed at least seven boards in each of his last four starts, and that consistency is certainly something fantasy managers can take advantage of regardless of the format of your league. Bey should remain productive as long as he remains in a starting role.