Bey closed with 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 121-98 loss to the Suns.

Bey has started in each of the Pelicans' last three games and has scored in double digits each time. He's proven he can post solid numbers if needed, though the starting role is only due to the absences of the likes of Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Jordan Poole (quadriceps). Expect Bey to remain in the starting lineup for the Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, and while he could be a decent streaming option, he hasn't shown enough to be a consistent starter in all fantasy formats.