Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Good to go Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bey (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Bey will return from a one-game absence to face Denver. The forward had been dealing with a sprained left ankle. With Zion Williamson (hamstring) back in action, Bey should return to a bench role. Still, expect Bey to see significant run.
