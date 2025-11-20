default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bey (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Bey will return from a one-game absence to face Denver. The forward had been dealing with a sprained left ankle. With Zion Williamson (hamstring) back in action, Bey should return to a bench role. Still, expect Bey to see significant run.

More News