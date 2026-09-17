Bey agreed to a three-year, $55.5 million contract extension with New Orleans on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bey, who sat out of the 2024-25 season after suffering a torn ACL, proved to the Pelicans that he's deserving of a raise. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 made threes in 72 appearances during the 2025-26 season, and following this healthy extension, he'll presumably play a key role in the frontcourt heading into the new campaign, even with Bennedict Mathurin entering the mix.