Bey (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Bey was a late addition to the Pelicans' injury report with a left ankle sprain. The Villanova product has started the past six games, averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.7 minutes per contest. Even if he suits up Monday, Bey could shift back to a bench role with Zion Williamson (hamstring) potentially returning after a seven-game absence.