Bey ended with 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 117-113 loss to the Kings.

Although Bey struggled beyond the arc, he managed a productive evening elsewhere on the court. Bey's numbers have been somewhat volatile this season, but he's managed a serviceable floor over the past 10 games, averaging 19.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists over the span. His high-water mark of 42 points illustrates his massive scoring potential in the right scenario.