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Head coach James Borrego said Bey will dress for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, but he doesn't expect him to play, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Derrik Queen figures to see heavy minutes Tuesday evening with both Bey and Zion Williamson not expected to touch the court, so he's on the radar as a potential target in daily fantasy leagues. Bey's next chance to play will come Friday in Boston.

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