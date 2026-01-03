default-cbs-image
Bey (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Bey will miss a second consecutive game due to a right hip strain. The 26-year-old's absence should mean more opportunities for Bryce McGowens and Micah Peavy. Bey's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Lakers, which is the opening leg of a back-to-back set.

