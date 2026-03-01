Bey supplied 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 win over the Jazz.

After dropping 42 points in Thursday's win over the Jazz, Bey turned in another productive performance against Utah. Although it wasn't his most efficient outing, the 26-year-old forward still scored a game-high 24 points and finished one assist shy of tying his season high. He has reached the 20-point threshold in four of his five appearances following the All-Star break and could see even more of an expanded role if Zion Williamson (ankle) is forced to miss additional time.